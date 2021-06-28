Exclusive — Rep. Ted Budd: Democrats’ Border Neglect Is a ‘Long Play to Change the Demographics of the Country’

Democrats use illegal immigration to change American demographics for political benefit, Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) noted on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

Pollak highlighted Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) recent description of El Paso, Texas, as “the new Ellis Island” while meeting Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday near the U.S.-Mexico. He asked why Democrats broadly refuse to acknowledge the status quo of illegal immigration and its consequences.

“Why are they denying reality?” asked Pollak. “Everybody can see it. The media doesn’t want to see it, but people know it’s going on. Why do they think they can get away with this?”

Budd replied, “I think it’s a long play to change the demographics of the country. You flood all 50 states. Of course, these people don’t just stay in Texas or Arizona or close to the border. They travel all over the U.S.. and people vote with their feet, right? They’re very rational. With loose border policies from the Democrats, they want to come to a better country; even with all these problems that we are talking about in our country, America is still the best place on earth, so they come here.”

Budd noted that Democrats and their political allies regularly call for amnestying illegal aliens and providing them with citizenship.

He remarked, “Eventually, [Democrats] will give them amnesty, which is a Democrat idea, and then that changes the power structure forever, and for the next 50 to 100 years, it’s Democrat control of our country, hands down. So we can’t allow it to happen because they’re seeking to curry favor with these people in the future. It’s a very simple, but a very bad strategy.”

The Biden administration’s policies have essentially surrendered control of the U.S.-Mexico border to transnational criminal cartels, Budd observed.

He said Democrats “are creating a moral crisis at the borders, and by allowing cartels to come through with human trafficking, the sex trafficking, it’s just devastating what you’re seeing the cartels do. I’ve talked to law enforcement when I’ve been down to the border. I’ve been there multiple times … meeting with Customs and Border Patrol. They say there’s very little operational control from law enforcement, only because of lack of funding and lack of emphasis under the Democrat administrations. They have lack of operational control 30 miles north [and] 30 miles south of the border.”

Harris’s refusal to acknowledge the harm illegal immigration and a porous border cause amounts to a “dereliction of duty,” Budd determined.