Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) told Breitbart News on Wednesday that Democrats want legislation marketed by the White House as part of a “Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework” to be defeated in Congress in order to blame Republicans for future infrastructure collapses.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow asksed Brooks on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily if the Democrats’ goal was to “not pass anything [in order] to claim that they’re victims of people like you and people like my audience.”

Brooks replied, “If something bad happens someplace because of a real infrastructure problem — like a bridge collapse or roads are no longer as safe as they should be — [Democrats] want to be in a position to blame Republicans.”

He continued, “The reason Republicans are not willing to go along quite as readily as the Democrats are, is A. we don’t have the money, and B. the so-called infrastructure bill goes way past the American citizens’ understanding of what infrastructure really is.”

Brooks noted how Democrats and their news media allies corrupt the definition of “infrastructure” to include non-infrastructure proposals.

“We’re looking at a $30 trillion debt mark that we’re going to blow through sometime this year,” he said. “America is at risk of suffering a debilitating insolvency and bankruptcy, and we’ve got to get our financial house in order which brings us to this so-called infrastructure bill, [which] includes things like babysitting. Now, that’s way beyond the pail of what most people would consider the word ‘infrastructure’ to mean, but that’s not the way it is with socialist Democrats.”

Brooks is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat from Alabama.