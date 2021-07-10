Virginia Republican Jarome Bell, a retired Navy officer, told Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) has done “nothing” for the people of Virginia’s second congressional district.

Bell, a retired Navy officer and self-described America First conservative, spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle after Luria announced that her constituents cannot record her taxpayer-funded town halls despite her preaching about the need for transparency.

Bell said, “It’s unbelievable because they don’t want to go on record, they don’t want anything like a person like me to use against them so they can deny while they can project their image of what’s going on in America onto conservatives, onto Republicans like myself.”

“It’s totally unacceptable; you know Elaine Luria has done nothing for the people of the second district,” he added.

Republicans traditionally held Virginia’s second congressional district for years until Luria unseated then-Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) during the 2018 midterm elections. Flipping the district red could help Republicans get back control of the House, as Democrats currently maintain a historically slim majority.

Bell also said that Virginians do not want to nominate an establishment Republican such as Jennifer Kiggans.

“They don’t want anyone that would sell their principles and values down the river to the highest bidder in D.C. like my opponent will,” Bell said, speaking of Kiggans.

Bell said Kiggans is a “joke” who backed the “mask mandates and would vote to take away your civil liberties and give it to the government; I won’t do that.”

“I won’t lead us to critical race theory, I won’t lead us to take gender away, destroy the nuclear family like Jenn will,” he said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News.