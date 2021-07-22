Ohio’s Bernie Moreno: Border Crisis Has Become a ‘Full-Blown Invasion’

Bernie Moreno, a Republican candidate to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate, described the status quo of illegal immigration across the southern border as an “invasion” during Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Moreno said the word “crisis” insufficiently captures the depth of harm to America from illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It’s not accurate to call it a crisis,” he remarked. “It’s accurate to call it an absolute full-blown invasion, and if I was in the Senate, I’d be insisting on the U.S. military going down there with a military operation. We have to stop the invasion coming from the southern border, it’s completely out of control.”

Illegal immigration fuels a “black market economy,” Moreno stated.

“The black market economy grows exponentially, because when you bring in drugs, when you bring illegal immigrants into the U.S., you create a sub-economy that is rampant for crime,” he remarked.

Expansion of the underground economy through illegal immigration increases crime across the country, Moreno held.

“Human trafficking is what’s subsidizing the Mexican drug cartels, with the help of China. We talk about how they steal our intellectual property. We’re not talking about how they flood our country with drugs and they’re funding these Mexican drug cartels, which are creating incredible crime waves, not just in Texas or on our border, but all over the country,” he said.

Moreno emphasized his characterization of the flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border as an “invasion.”

“Human trafficking, child trafficking, it’s an absolute disaster,” he concluded. “We need to use a word ‘invasion,’ 1.1 million people in six months. I’m sorry, that’s not a ‘crisis.’ That is way beyond that.”

Many Democrat politicians and the broader left view elections as threats to their power and positions, Moreno explained.

“The left is following the socialist playbook, and I hate to be that alarmist or cliché about it, but it really is a socialist playbook,” he explained. “Grow the federal government as much as humanly possible, and you create a dependent society, because if you can [get] people to be dependent on the government, instead of independent of the government, you can control them.”

He concluded, “They want a scenario where democracy is too messy. It’s easier to have a small group of elites that are so much smarter than we are that tell us how to live our lives, because we just don’t know how to do it. That’s the premise of what they believe in.”