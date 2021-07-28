Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn: Joe Biden’s CDC Mask Surrender Will Make It Less Likely People Trust Vaccines

Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for vaccinated persons to wear masks to prevent coronavirus transmission undermines public trust in the utility of vaccines, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Marlow described the CDC’s “schizophrenic messaging” regarding masks. The bureaucracy’s newest “guidance” advises Americans to “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”

“Just two months ago, [the CDC] said that vaccinated people absolutely do not need to be wearing masks, which seems to be good messaging if they want people to get the vaccines,” he recalled. “Now they’re saying even if you’ve been vaccinated, you must wear mask. It’s inconsistent. It’s alarmism.”

Blackburn replied, “One of the things we’re going to see is many of the states are not going to reimpose these mask mandates. And if you want to get people to get vaccinated, a mask mandate gets in the way, because people say, ‘Well, what good does it do me to get a vaccine if I’m still going to have to be six feet away from people, and I’m going to have to wear a mask everywhere I go?’ Then what is the benefit?”