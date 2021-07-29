Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), a physician specializing in urology, told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily on Thursday that “there is no science” to support the notion that masking children prevents coronavirus transmission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), headed by Rochelle Walensky, recently updated its “guidelines” to include directives for unvaccinated children to wear masks in schools. On its page titled “Help Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Children, the CDC states, “If you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places.”



“I think it’s utter nonsense that we’re doing this for our kids because there is no science behind that,” Murphy told host Alex Marlow. “There is no science behind that whatsoever.”

He added, “I think it’s a tragedy. I think we’ve honestly hurt as many people — predominantly our children — as [we have] helped during this pandemic. … It’s been a balance, but I look at the irreparable harm that has been done keeping kids out of school, which has disproportionately affected minorities and rural areas.”

“If the coin were on the other side,” Murphy remarked, “we would all be being called racists” for “keeping kids out of school” and “depriving minorities of an education.”

Murphy addressed teachers’ unions that support school shutdowns, ostensibly in the interest of safety in the context of the coronavirus.

“What we’re doing is just really just listening to the progressive left, and if the teachers don’t want to come in and teach, then stay home and get another job,” he stated. “We have good teachers in the public system and that’s the other thing. You know, the public school system with all its wokeisms and everything is creating suicide by all this other nonsense, and now we’re doing this again.”

He concluded, “I think it’s a tragedy for our children and this country.”

