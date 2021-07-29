Rep. Greg Murphy: ‘Very Concerning’ for CDC to Float Vaccine Database

Consideration of a database of vaccinated Americans by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is “very concerning,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) said on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

In a Wednesday segment with CNN, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s floated such a registry. She expressed consideration of an index of Americans who had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Walensky said:

I think if we see more and more people who are vaccinated, our children are vaccinated, we have full vaccination in schools, we have full vaccination in teachers, all of those are documented, we have disease rates that are low, I think then we can start thinking about what — how we can loosen up and not seeing clusters and outbreaks in these school systems. The thing that’s most important to me through all of this is that our kids get back in school full-time in-person learning. And we’re not there yet. We’re far from there. And I want our children to be safe.

Murphy said Walensky’s consideration of governmental documentation of vaccinated Americans is worrisome. The CDC’s “inconsistent messaging” undermines public trust in the bureaucracy, he added.

Murphy remarked, “I don’t have the greatest respect for [Walensky] because of some of the waffling back and forth with these decisions not based upon science, only based upon political progressiveness, as it were. That’s a very concerning term.”

“In other words, we want you documented, we want to be able to control you, we want to be able to do this and move on,” he added.

Walensky’s statements are built on partisan political calculations, Murphy held.

He stated, “For [Walensky] to say this, and then she’ll go back and she’ll just check the temperature and check with Biden, check with Obama, check with Kamala, [to] see what messaging they want to get out, and then she’ll be the mouthpiece for it. It’s just it’s very, very concerning. … One day, it’s one thing, one day, it’s the next thing, trying to prolong this.”

Murphy said he was unsure of vaccinating children under 18.

He remarked, “I’m not a hundred percent sure that — and I venture back and forth with myself about this — on getting kids under age 18 vaccinated, because that’s an exceedingly low-risk population, and maybe for the kids who are immunosuppressed or some other things.”

Murphy warned “long-term side effects” of vaccines in children are still unknown.

Murphy is a physician specializing in urology and is a registered surgeon with the American Osteopathic Association (AOA).