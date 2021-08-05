John Cox, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in California, said Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is “the worst governor in the country,” highlighting the Golden State’s rising costs of living, increasing rates of crime, and growing numbers of homeless persons.

“[California] is unaffordable, and it’s unlivable in its present state,” Cox stated on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak. “The people are going to vote to recall this guy.”

Newsom is failing to address “basic things” that “are all fixable,” Cox held. He highlighted California’s problems with wildfires related to poor forest management, electricity and water shortages, and government-decreed lockdowns.

“We should be doing desalination,” Cox remarked. “We should be building more reservoirs. We should be recycling water in California. We’ve got the most fantastic weather, the best farmland, and the California [State] Water Project was a wonder when it was built in the 60s, but the last 40 years, the politicians in this state have just let it go to seed, and they’ve not improved it.”