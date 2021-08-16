Exclusive — Kash Patel: Mark Milley Chases ‘Phantom Ghost’ of ‘White Supremacy’ as Afghanistan Burns

The Biden administration is focused on combating “white supremacy” as Americans are in peril in Afghanistan, Kash Patel, former chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense, remarked on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Patel, former head of the National Counterterrorism Center at the National Security Council during the Trump administration, said the Taliban have no fear of consequences from President Joe Biden.

“The Taliban knew that President Trump was leaving office and that Joe Biden was coming in,” assessed Patel. “All they had to do was wait, but if you look at the withdrawal — the controlled conditions-based withdrawal we executed under President Trump — it was just that. It was done with the Taliban fearing U.S. reprisal if they hurt security interests of the American people. It was done with the Taliban fearing that if they didn’t show up for negotiations in good faith, then harm would fall upon them and their populace.”

He continued, “All of that disappeared when Joe Biden took office, because the Taliban knew Joe Biden did not have a controlled plan of withdrawal, and on top of that, they knew Joe Biden didn’t have the backbone that President Trump did when it came to Afghanistan.”

Patel noted how Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley warned of “white rage” and “white supremacy” as top national security threats. In June, Biden framed “terrorism from white supremacy” as “the most lethal threat to the homeland.”

He said, “Mark Milley is supposed to be the most apolitical person [as] the highest-ranking uniformed military officer in the U.S. government, and this is what happens when that individual politicizes the national security interests of the United States just to try and keep his job.”

“[Mark Milley] is running up to Capitol Hill when Biden gets elected to talk about ‘white rage,’ and him and Secretary Austin issued a stand-down border saying the biggest threat [according] to the Department of Defense is ‘white supremacy,” he recalled. “When you order three million people to review that posture, you know what they’re not doing? Protecting American interests and serving in Afghanistan and other places around the world. That’s just the nature of the national security apparatus.”

The Biden administration undermines national security in its ostensible pursuit of the illusory phenomenon of “white supremacy,” Patel held.

He remarked, “If you refuse to collect intelligence on terrorist threats and refuse to support your soldiers on the ground in Afghanistan because you’re focused on ‘white supremacy’ — a phantom ghost that doesn’t exist — because you want to satisfy a media headline, then you hurt national security interests, and that’s what Mark Milley has done.”