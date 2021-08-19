Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), a physician specializing in urology, told Breitbart News on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) “guidance” for masking children to prevent coronavirus transmission is unsupported by scientific analysis or data.

The CDC, headed by Dr. Rochelle Wolensky, advises vaccinations and masking for children as part of its “Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools.”

Marlow asked, “We know that kids are not good vectors of [the virus]. Second of all, they don’t keep the masks on, anyway, and these claws masks are not doing much of anything. Why [is the CDC] still insisting that we do this?”

Murphy described the CDC’s recommendation for masking children as a performative measure for government to appear active.

“It’s just that you’ve got to do something — not that it’s the right thing to do, not that there’s science behind it — but you have to do something,” he replied. “I agree [with you] wholeheartedly. Three-year-olds, they don’t keep their masks on. They’re these little cloth masks. They don’t do anything in that population, because that population is much less infectious.”

He continued, “It goes back to the sense of we’re doing something, and that’s what the right thing to do is, and I just don’t go by that science. I wish I could say this particular intervention led to this good result, but the science tells us that that’s just not true.”

Mask mandates are ineffective in terms of reducing coronavirus transmission, Murphy remarked.

He said, “If you look at the data and [remain] dispassionate towards it … I could send you a chart that shows … [in] states that had mask mandates and states without mask mandates, the infectivity curves were identical.”

The CDC is continuing its recommendations for indoor masking for both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons. The government agency states, “CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.”

Murphy remarked, “The CDC came out with a mask recommendation weeks ago because of an unpublished study from India, so they didn’t share with that with us.” He added, “I’ve not read the data myself, because to my knowledge [the CDC has] not cited it.”

Murphy said exposure to the coronavirus is an inevitability for all people and that its mutations suggest a synthetic origin.

He stated, “There are three types of people in this entire world — those who’ve had COVID; those who had the vaccine; and those who will get COVID — just because this virus now has mutated to such an infectious variant, and again, that can tell you why that this [virus] didn’t come out of pure nature. Because viruses just don’t mutate this quickly, at least that’s what my virology friends tell me.”

“It’s just a matter of time [before] people get exposed to this. That’s just what the data says,” he concluded.