Exclusive — GOP Senate Candidate Adam Laxalt: Afghanistan Failure Is a Snapshot of What a ‘Leftist-Led’ U.S. Looks Like

Laxalt
David Calvert/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R), who has launched a Senate bid in Nevada challenging Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), told Breitbart News Saturday that the situation in Afghanistan serves as a snapshot of what a “leftist-led United States looks like” and expressed hope it offers the American people a stark contrast showing “just what the leftist idea of American leadership on the globe looks like in action.”

Laxalt, who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Friday, said the situation in Afghanistan shows that America, under President Joe Biden’s leadership, has “completely failed to live up to its commitments”:

Adam Laxalt speaks at a Trump rally. (Facebook/AdamLaxalt)

“And I hope not only our voters but the world gets to see that the left and Biden are constantly attacking America, and this is a snapshot of what a leftist-led United States looks like,” he said. “We look weak. We look poorly run. We look chaotic. We’re still focusing on social engineering and wokeism and cancel culture and it looks so hollow and pathetic in the face of this Taliban takeover of Afghanistan”:

WARREN, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 09: Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the parking lot outside the United Auto Workers Region 1 offices on September 09, 2020 in Warren, Michigan. Biden is campaigning in Michigan, a state President Donald Trump won in 2016 by less than 11,000 votes, the narrowest margin of victory in state's presidential election history. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“I hope it gives people such a stark contrast of just what the leftist idea of American leadership on the globe looks like in action,” he continued.

LISTEN:

As someone who did detainee operations in Iraq, Laxalt highlighted a key issue in Afghanistan that he said is “not getting nearly enough coverage, understandably because we still have Americans on the ground and no plan to actually get them out,” and that is the release of detainees at the Bagram prison.

The effort that goes into capturing these dangerous terrorists, he said, is “so tremendous” and comes at a “high price.”

“How in the world did they not have this as an absolute priority to deal with what we were going to do with these detainees?” he asked, emphasizing the danger of “thousands of really bad people released on the street” and noting that this issue — of where high targets ultimately go — remained a constant debate in Iraq.

Laxalt said such things take “months to negotiate,” but the Biden administration “clearly has no plan” for where to put these dangerous people.

Newly-freed Afghan prisoners walks after a ceremony handing over the Bagram prison to Afghan authorities, at the US airbase in Bagram north of Kabul on September 10, 2012. The US on September 10 formally handed control to Afghanistan of more than 3,000 detainees at a controversial prison dubbed the country's "Guantanamo Bay", but disagreements remain over the fate of hundreds of inmates. Kabul has hailed the transfer of Bagram prison as a victory for sovereignty as NATO prepares to hand over full national security to Afghans and withdraw its combat troops by the end of 2014. AFP PHOTO/ SHAH Marai (Photo credit should read SHAH MARAI/AFP/GettyImages)

“We demand and deserve answers to why in the world these terrorists were not secured. And there’s no question they’re going to reconstitute,” he said, ultimately making the world less safe.

Laxalt said as a senator he would ask the questions Americans need answers to, such as why the U.S. did not safely evacuate Americans, why there was no plan for securing dangerous weapons, and what the plans for securing dangerous terrorists at the prison are.

“These are the questions I’d be pressing for answers to. Hopefully, more will be in the coming weeks,” he said, adding he was inspired to run for Senate because of the left “radically transforming” America.

“People need fighters” who are willing to be canceled by the left,” he said.

“And if we change the tide of the leaders we’re sending into Washington, then I think we can show people the way,” he added.

