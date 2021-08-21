President Joe Biden’s veneer of foreign policy expertise collapsed over the past week given his handling of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan, Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary, host of Newsmax’s Spicer & Co., and author of the forthcoming RADICAL NATION: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America, told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow.

Spicer recalled that Biden was marketed by his presidential campaign and political allies as a foreign policy expert.

“We were sold on somebody who said, ‘I have the experience in foreign policy. This is my wheelhouse. I’m going to be the mature adult. There’s going to be a juxtaposition to the last administration on how these crises are handled.’ And that clearly hasn’t been the case,” he told Marlow.

He continued, “The problem with this crisis for Biden, politically speaking, is this goes to the core of who he is. … When you go to the core competency of who you are as a candidate or as an elected official, that’s a problem going forward. Heading into the midterms, it’s a big problem. Heading into the presidential [election], we’ll see. There’s still three years.”

The White House’s handling of what it describes as an ongoing “withdrawal” from Afghanistan undermines Biden’s alleged foreign policy bona fides, Spicer determined.

“When something attacks your core competency, it’s hard to get that back, right,” he stated. “It’s one thing to say, ‘Hey, that was a one-off. That wasn’t my expertise, per se.’ This is truly who he’s supposed to be. This is his expertise. He was chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee in the Senate and vice president for eight years.”

He added, “I think [that] is going to have more of a lasting impact on [Biden’s] approval rating [and] on his political capital he has to spend with his own party.”

Spicer noted that the Biden administration highlighted Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s sexual orientation as central to his cabinet nomination.

“Why was Pete Buttigieg chosen as Secretary of Transportation?” he asked. “Biden [was] saying, ‘It’s exciting to have the first openly gay cabinet member serve as the head of a major department,’ not, ‘Here are your qualifications.’ And I’m not saying that [Biden’s cabinet appointments] are — or are not — doing a good job.”

He concluded, “The fact of the matter is that people were chosen not because they could serve this government based on their expertise or professional qualifications, but because of the box that they checked.”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.