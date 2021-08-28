Exclusive — Rep. Michael Waltz: Biden’s Handling of Afghanistan Crisis ‘Jaw-Droppingly Outrageous and Incompetent’

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) told Breitbart News Saturday President Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan crisis is “jaw-droppingly outrageous and incompetent” and noted the officials making horrendous foreign policy decisions are the same people who surrounded former President Barack Obama. This is a situation of “liberal academics who have not a speck of Middle East dirt under their fingernails making all the same mistakes,” he said.

Waltz, the first Green Beret to serve in Congress, offered his thoughts on the horrendous terrorist attack in Kabul on Thursday, which resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers — the largest single-day loss for U.S. servicemembers since 2011:

“The reality is this was a series of bad decisions. We pulled, really, the rug out from under the Afghan army very suddenly. We took their air support, their intelligence support, logistic support, and their contract and maintenance support in the middle of the fighting season,” he said, also placing blame on the Afghans and noting the narrative they have faced: that America has abandoned them.

Waltz said they have been hearing that narrative, as well as the narrative that the Biden administration was working with the Taliban, which “caused a lot of these guys to surrender,” resulting in billions of U.S. military equipment falling into the Taliban’s hands. All of this ultimately led to the U.S. pulling out of Bagram, a major air base north of Kabul, “way too soon,” he said.

“And then Biden having to send 5,000 forces back in,” he said, critiquing the president for failing to take Bagram back, noting the military confirmed to him they briefed Biden on that course of action, but they, instead, opted to put all their resources into the airport in Kabul, “which is sitting in a city of four million people, and no matter how far out you push that perimeter, the Taliban will still surround it,” the congressman noted.

Ultimately, Waltz said, the U.S. ended up relying on terrorists to screen for terrorists, “and now, we have 13 dead Marines and soldiers.”

“It is jaw-droppingly outrageous and incompetent,” he said before noting the connections between the figures working under the Biden administration and their associations with the former Obama administration.

“Here’s the bottom line. The same team that is around Biden is the same team that was around Obama,” he said, referencing that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in charge, who was the military commander of Central Command in charge of the Middle East, and National Security adviser Jake Sullivan, who served as chief of staff and was a “longtime protégé of Hillary”:

“All of them, with the exception of Austin, were deputies of Susan Rice, who I’m convinced is working in the background. I see her fingerprints on all of this stuff,” Waltz said:

“So it is all the same band of liberal academics who have not a speck of Middle East dirt under their fingernails making all the same mistakes,” he said, noting they were not just responsible for Benghazi, but other major foreign policy failures as well.

“They were responsible for the Iran deal. They were responsible for yanking us out of Iraq way too soon that led to the rise of ISIS and the caliphate that launched attacks all over the world. We could just keep going down the list of horrific mistakes. And also for the Bergdahl trade, by the way. I had to lead my special forces unit in the search for Bergdahl. Never in a million years did I think I would see the Taliban top draft pick out of Guantanamo getting traded by that same group for a traitor,” he said. “And guess what: two of those five are now in charge in Afghanistan. So this is just a disaster Cabinet leading the charge again.”

LISTEN:

The Florida Republican compared Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal to the terms set up by former President Trump, which included three key conditions: the Taliban had to enter real negotiations with the Afghan government, it had to agree to a ceasefire, and it had to publicly divorce al-Qaeda — none of which happened.

Waltz again blasted Biden for giving away Bagram “for nothing”–the only base that he had strategically positioned between China, Russia, Iran, and half the world’s terrorist groups, as well as a prison holding 5,000 of the world’s most hardened terrorists.

China, he noted, is benefiting from the disaster, primarily by way of the erosion of American credibility. He added that China is sending this message of American abandonment to Taiwan, and Russia is doing the same to Ukraine:

“This guy is just a disaster on wheels. And he’s surrounded by people that’s feeding him bad policy options after bad policy options. It’s just outrageous, and we’re stuck because if we get rid of him, we’re left with Kamala Harris, and I don’t know which will be worse,” he added.

Concerning the Americans the Biden administration is abandoning, Waltz warned, “Here’s the thing with these Americans we’re leaving behind. We’re on the verge of leaving Americans behind Taliban lines. Every one of them is a future hostage when the Taliban doesn’t get their way.”