Exclusive — Josh Mandel Backs Impeachment: Joe Biden ‘Has Blood on His Hands’

Josh Mandel, Republican candidate running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Ohio, said President Joe Biden “has blood on his hands” following the suicide bombing attacks that killed U.S. military personnel and civilians in Afghanistan.

“Biden deserves to be impeached,” Mandel said on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “Biden has blood on his hands. This guy is responsible for the blood of young men and women [being spilled].”

Mandel remarked on Biden’s cognition and physicality. He assessed the Biden family’s stated support for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign was negligent given the president’s mental and physical states.

“I believe that Joe Biden is not all there, mentally and physically. He’s not the man he once was. I believe he’s mentally and physically unfit for office. Frankly, I blame a lot of it on his family and his advisers, to a certain extent. It’s like elder abuse that they even allowed him to run, and now he is serving in the position of commander-in-chief of our military, but he doesn’t have the mental and physical capability to do so, and the result is American blood spilled in the streets of Kabul,” he said.

“It’s enraging to me, as a marine, as a guy who did my small part, to watch these marines and a Navy corpsman get blown to shreds when it was all avoidable,” he remarked.

“This is a failure at a colossal level, orders of magnitude beyond anything we’ve ever seen. They call this Saigon Two. This is a lot worse than than what happened in Saigon. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior military leaders must be removed from their positions,” he said.

Mandel recalled a report from the New York Post alleging that the Taliban is using biometric data and technology to hunt and kill Afghans who assisted the U.S. and allied forces in Afghanistan. Breitbart News reported that U.S. officials provided the Taliban with a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies in the region.

“Those [biometric] systems and that data is now in the hands of the Taliban. … They are now using it as a kill list to hunt down Americans and hunt down Afghans that were friendly,” he emphasized.

Mandel described election integrity as a political priority at the national level. He said Democrats’ For the People Act — H.R. 1 and S. 1 in the House and Senate, respectively — are part of a broader campaign to undermine the electoral process.

“I do not believe we want the federal government to make any election laws. That’s what the Democrats are trying to do with H.R. 1. And S. 1. Those efforts need to be crushed, because those efforts would advance the cause of the Democrats stealing more and more elections,” he said.

The federal government should investigate the 2020 presidential election with audits of votes, Mandel held. “Democrats argue, ‘Oh, well you know this was all litigated already.’ That’s baloney. It wasn’t. Sixty-one out of the 63 cases were dismissed on procedural grounds, not on the merits. It’s never been investigated on the merits, and it needs to be investigated with the full power of the federal government.”

Mandel framed Democrats’ legislative attempts to diminish election security as indignities to the memories of fallen U.S. military personnel.

“Every time the Democrats cheat in elections, they’re not only disenfranchising their neighbors, they’re stomping on the graves of every young man and every young woman who’s paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we can live free and that we can vote every November,” he determined.

Mandel is the former state treasurer of Ohio and a former Republican member of the Ohio House of Representatives. He is military veteran of the Iraq War and retired from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.