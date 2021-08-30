Mike Cernovich, author and filmmaker, said Republican gubernatorial candidate and talk radio host Larry Elder would become governor of California if the recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is above-board.

“If we have a fair election, Larry Elder takes it,” Cernovich remarked. “Even if it’s not fair, I think the margin of victory could be so strong in favor of the recall that there’s not much that they’re going to be able to do. So this is a huge, important election. I think it’s more important than any election up ’til 2022, by far.”

News media criticisms of Elder reveal the fear Democrats and the broader left feel towards the talk radio host, Cernovich assessed. He described the coordination of news media as robotic in nature.

He stated.,”The media obviously think that [Elder] is a threat, because you look at how the machine moved. I thought it was beautiful — in a sick way — to watch what happened to Elder, because he announces [his candidacy] and it’s like the machine just turns on. It’s like the robot turns on, right?”

Marlow replied, “I do think Elder is going to get there in a fair election. … The margin could be big enough where he still gets there in an unfair election.”

Those desiring Newsom’s ouster are more motivated than Newsom’s allies, Marlow said. “The people who want Newsom out are so fired up. They’re so excited. They can’t wait. They’re chomping at the bit. They probably already voted, by now, and the people who want Newsom to stay [are] so tepid. They’re so unpersuasive.”

California’s upcoming recall election will have national implications, said Cernovich, highlighting the left’s push for “vaccine mandates” as a tool to deny Americans access to goods and services.

“Anyone who cares about vax mandates — vaccine mandates, they’re trying to make it so that you can’t actually go into places anywhere in a private business if you’re not vaccinated, that’s a huge part of the population [in] the country — so anybody who’s worried about any of these freedom issues should be worried about California recall.”

