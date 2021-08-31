Exclusive — Rep. Ronny Jackson: Thirteen U.S. Military Servicepersons ‘Would Be Alive’ If Donald Trump Was President

Thirteen U.S. military servicepersons killed in the suicide bombing attacks in Afghanistan would be alive if former President Donald Trump was still the commander-in-chief, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) stated on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“If Donald J. Trump was the president right now, I can guarantee you they would be alive,” Jackson determined. “I have no doubt about that. This is all [Joe Biden’s] doing. This is the disastrous way that they pulled out.”

Jackson warned that Americans left behind in Afghanistan will be extorted and held for ransom by the Taliban or ISIS.

He said, “It is a hostage situation, and it’s going to declare itself over the next few weeks, It is nothing but a hostage situation, and we’re already in situation where the Taliban realizes that they can ask for huge sums of money to allow people to pass through checkpoints. So the Taliban will extort people, and they will basically hold them hostage and not let them leave [until somebody pays their ransom and lets them pass the checkpoint.”