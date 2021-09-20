“People are losing their lives” because of the Biden administration’s rationing of monoclonal antibody treatment for those infected with COVID-19, Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

Breitbart News reported that the Biden administration reduced its distribution of lifesaving coronavirus antibody treatment to Florida, citing “equitable distribution,” sending the Sunshine State less than half of its standard weekly supply.

Pollak asked, “Speaking of partisanship … the Biden administration has started cutting off Regeneron to several southern states, and they’re doing this — they say — to ensure equity and equitable distribution of this life-saving monoclonal antibody to the rest of America, but if the need is greatest in the southern states, why would they restrict it?”

He continued, “Some people are saying it’s because [the Biden administration is] punishing the southern states involved — most of which are governed by Republicans — they’re punishing them for not doing the vaccine mandates, the mask mandates, and they want to use this as a way to force people to take the vaccine. What’s your take on this Regeneron rationing by the Biden administration?”

Murphy replied, “I believe it’s tragic, I was on a call the other day … with our Doctors Caucus with those folks who are in charge of all of this, and we voiced very strong concerns about what was going on with this, because all of the Democrats love the word ‘equity.’ We’re talking about equity, and we’re talking about — literally — the loss of lives that is happening because they are trying to, in my opinion, punish some states.”

Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment should be sent “where the folks need it the most,” Murphy stated. “Otherwise, literally, people are losing their lives because of this.”

Murphy added, “There’s this massive surge [of COVID19 infections], because the Delta variant. … I’ve been in our ICUs, I understand it. … We should be nimble enough to be able to react accordingly and to get product where it needs to be. We don’t look at a forest fire and just put water equitably on certain areas that don’t need it if the areas are not on fire. We treat what needs to be treated. That’s the way this should be done.”

Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 should be apportioned to states and localities based on need, Murphy maintained.

“Who needs this the most?” Murphy remarked. “Where are the most lives at risk? [We should be] apportioning things accordingly, and the fact they want to put equity — where everybody gets their three scoops of bread — is nonsense. It’s an excuse, and don’t tell me it’s not meant to punish certain governors and certain states, because that’s what is being done. It’s being done point blank.”

He concluded, “If the reverse were in effect — and Massachusetts needed more, or California or New York — by all means, the portions would be changed, and this is costing people’s lives because there are literally lines for people and people can’t get in to get Regeneron, which is truly in so many cases a life-saving treatment.”