Jessica Vaugn, a former Playboy playmate, told Breitbart News that Playboy‘s use of a male on the cover of its October issue is illustrative of the magazine’s decline in relevance.

Playboy placed a male bunny — gay “beauty influencer” Bretman Rock — on its latest cover.

Vaugn said Playboy used to be a cultural leader and trendsetter, whereas now the digital magazine follows manufactured trends.

“I think that Playboy‘s influence is probably less than we need to be giving it, with the kind of attention it’s getting right now,” Vaugn said. “I think they’re following the trends. I think they’re looking around and seeing the signs and trying to regain their footing in a landscape and a world that’s changing so quickly. So I don’t think that they’re necessarily any kind of foundation that the culture is looking at and being influenced by.”