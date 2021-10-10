Exclusive – Republican Gino Campana Running to Stop Joe Biden, Michael Bennet from ‘Destroying Our Country’

Gino Campana, a Colorado Republican told Breitbart News Saturday that he is running to stop President Joe Biden and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) from “destroying our country.”

Campana has served as the Larimer County, Colorado GOP chair, and was nominated by President Donald Trump last year to serve on the Public Buildings Reform Board, a commission established in 2016 to sell off unused and underutilized federal real estate.

The Colorado conservative also served on the Fort Collins, Colorado, city council. During his time on the city council, he helped reduce the city’s debt by 36 percent over four years.

Now, Campana wants to run for the Senate to oust Bennet.

Campana told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle he is running in order to “stop Michael Bennett and Joe Biden from destroying our country.”

“They have taken the American dream and turned it into a socialist nightmare,” the Colorado conservative added.

Boyle noted that Bennet served as one of the members of the “Gang of Eight” that proposed an amnesty for illegal aliens during the second Barack Obama term.

“Nothing could hurt the American dream worse than with what’s happening at the southern border,” Campana said, calling it “lawlessness.”

Campana said that former President Donald Trump was correct in implementing the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which he said helped reduce illegal immigration.

The Colorado Republican said Bennet’s advocacy for amnesty also hurts legal immigration.

“What’s the incentive to do it legally if you have Democrat senators saying go ahead and do it illegally and get a free pass,” Campana asked rhetorically.

“My parents are immigrants let’s a pathway for people to immigrate here legally,” he said.

Campana said, “Michael Bennett describes himself as the most accidental senator we have. Michael Bennett was hand-picked by the liberal bureaucrats of Washington in an appointment process for the liberal bureaucrats in Washington.”

He said, “His voting record is aligned with Bernie Sanders 95 percent of the time.”

Campana said, “I will fight for the American dream and I will represent Colorado values.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.