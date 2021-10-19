Ken Blackwell: Colin Powell’s Life ‘Was a Quintessential American Story’ that ‘Collapses Critical Race Theory’

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell waves before arrival of President Barack Obama at Benjamin Banneker Academic High School in Washington,DC on October 17, 2016. / AFP / YURI GRIPAS (Photo credit should read YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images)
YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images
Robert Kraychik

Ken Blackwell, former secretary of state and treasurer of Ohio and former mayor of Cincinnati, OH, said Colin Powell was an illustration of America’s “exceptionalism” and a refutation of “Critical Race Theory” on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Colin Powell, former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died on Monday due to “complications from COVID-19,” according to a statement issued by his family.

“Colin Powell was a battle-tested warrior,” Blackwell remarked. “He was first and foremost an American patriot, and he was a respected diplomat. … All of that was part of a life story that was a quintessential American story, and let me just say parenthetically, his story, when told, just collapses Critical Race Theory and therefore it’s one that I enjoy telling.”

Blackwell, who described Powell as his friend, shared ideological and political distinctions between himself and his late friend.

“Colin Powell and I differed,” he stated. “He was not a movement conservative. … He was more of an establishment Republican or official. He became a Republican in the nineties. He had been recruited as part of the Reagan administration and then the Bush administration. And then in the nineties, he chose the Republican Party, but he was by no means a conservative. But I will fight to the death — and he knew this — that I defended his constitutional right to be theologically wrong.”

He continued, “He and I could have theological battles around the whole issue of life, and he and I came down on different sides of the life question, but one of the things that I respected about Colin Powell was that those differences stopped at the water’s edge, and he, in fact, was a fighter.”

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell speaks during a press conference following a meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, June 21, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump held a private closed-press meeting with hundreds of conservative Christians and evangelical leaders on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell speaks during a press conference following a meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, June 21, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Blackwell characterized Powell’s life as exemplary of the American Dream.

“People have asked me, how can you celebrate Colin Powell’s life? I can celebrate Colin Powell’s life because he lived a life that probably couldn’t have been lived in any other country but the United States of America. So his life story shines a light on the exceptionalism of our country.”

