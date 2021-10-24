Josh Mandel, a former Ohio state treasurer and Senate candidate, told Breitbart News Saturday the country needs “America First fighters” who have the “guts and backbone” to combat the establishment Republicans in Congress.

Mandel hopes to replace the retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), an establishment Republican who helped push the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, through the Senate.

Ohioans have the opportunity to replace Portman with a Republican who might better represent their values. Mandel told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that he is the “America First” candidate in the Senate Republican primary.

“I’m the only candidate running in this race for U.S. Senate that is pro-God, pro-gun, pro-Trump. I am the only candidate that will say that the election was stolen from Donald J. Trump,” Mandel said.

Mandel said that he has called for audits across states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and other states that may have been stolen from Trump.

“We need America First fighters who have the guts and the backbone to say that. No more of these squishy establishment RINOs who are enabling just enabling the left and the Democrat cheating in the elections,” Mandel charged.

Breitbart News Saturday host Boyle said that Americans are “really sick and tired of establishment Republicans” such as Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

Mandel said these Republicans are “traitors” that need to be “eradicated from the Republican Party.”

Mandel argued that “talk is cheap” and his record as a state treasurer proves he can beat the establishment Republicans.

The former state treasurer said he fought back against then-Gov. John Kasich’s (R) efforts to accept Medicaid expansion under Obamacare.

“Ever since that day, Kasich has hated me,” Mandel remarked.

Mandel said the “same way I took on Kasich; I’ll take them on in Washington.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.