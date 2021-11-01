Exclusive — Tom Cotton: Left’s ‘Bureaucratic Mindset’ Laid Bare When Childless Activists Undermine Parents

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said childless leftists usurping parents’ authority over child-rearing are emblematic of “the modern left” and its “bureaucratic mindset” on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

He observed how Democrats and the broader left seek to further centralization of control, planning, and power over all aspects of humanity.

“[Democrats are] a bunch of bureaucratic know-it-alls who are acting in the tradition of Woodrow Wilson — the original progressive — who think things should be taken out of politics, quote-unquote, by which they mean out of the hands of the people acting through their democratically-elected representatives,” he remarked.

Cotton highlighted Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers and former president of the United Federation of Teachers, as illustrative of childless left-wing figures seeking control over parents and children in the context of education.

He stated, “In some cases, [they] don’t even have kids. Randi Weingarten, the head of the American teacher’s Federation — the biggest teacher’s organization in America — doesn’t even have children of her own, yet she presumes to dictate to parents about how they should care for their kids, about what they should think about their kids’ own education. It’s just a perfect example of the modern left and their bureaucratic mindset about how they know better than everyone.”

Weingarten’s spouse is a Sharon Kleinbaum, a woman described by Tablet as a “firebrand rabbi” who heads a “reconstructionist synagogue.”

Cotton linked education to the gubernatorial race in Virginia between Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. He identified unfolding events related to the Loudoun County School Board — including pushing of “transgender” ideology and policies on children and a recent rape of a girl by a boy wearing a skirt in a girls’ bathroom — as a political flashpoint in the battle between parents and bureaucrats.

Cotton predicted, “Glenn Youngkin is going to beat Terry McCauliffe, in no small part because Virginia’s parents trust him — and trust Republicans — with education. [Education] is now — according to recent polls — the most important issue to Virginia voters, not surprisingly, when they see school boards covering up rapes and shutting down schools and imposing mask mandates and indoctrinating kids to hate America. … Glenn Youngkin is soundly beating Terry McAuliffe on the education issue.”

Cotton is the inaugural guest for the Breitbart News Daily podcast, which launched on Monday. It is available for listening and download via iTunes, Google podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.