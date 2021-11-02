Exclusive — Mike Pompeo: Media Trying ‘to Divide and Create Separation’ Between Me and Trump

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that left-wing news media are trying to sow discord between him and former President Donald Trump.

“It does seem like the media want to divide you from President Trump [regarding] whether you both run,” Marlow assessed. “This seems like the agenda. Are you picking up on that, or is it just me?”

Pompeo replied, “They’re coming after President Trump and I and our relationship. I have deep gratitude to him. They did it for four years. You saw it every time I’d go on TV. It wouldn’t be about the important national security issues.”

He continued, “They would try to divide and create separation, because they know that the work that we did together was glorious and important and deeply inconsistent with their understanding of America, and not the one that I think most Americans share.”

“So, yeah, I’ve seen it,” Pompeo added of news media attempts to generate acrimony, real or imaged, between him and Trump. “It’s not going to work. It’s not going to happen. For the moment, we are all focused on making sure that we win today in Virginia, and then in November all across America. When we do that and get that right, everything will fall into place.”

The New York Times‘s Maggie Haberman joined CNN on Tuesday to contemplate a political challenge between Pompeo and Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

A Pompeo aide tells me it was “a joke” Pompeo was making with Trump shortly after their CPAC speeches and not a serious statement of intentions. Won’t say where Pompeo’s head is on whether Trump is factoring into his calculations. Pompeo is making early moves toward 2024. https://t.co/EWUNVuQm5r — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 1, 2021