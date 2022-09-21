Kash Patel on ‘My Son Hunter’: ‘Fantastic,’ ‘Wonderful Movie’ Helping Fill Cultural ‘Vacuum’

Kash Patel, former head of the National Counterterrorism Center at the National Security Council during the Trump administration and host of Kash’s Corner, lauded My Son Hunter on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow as a “fantastic” and “wonderful” film that helps fill an absence of dissident entertainment in the cultural space.

Patel, author of the children’s book The Plot Against the King, emphasized the importance of conservatives contributions to the arts as part of cultural challenge to the left.

“I think you can relate to [The Plot Against the King] with your fantastic movie about Hunter Biden,” Patel remarked. “If we don’t come in and fill the space with truthful educational material, then the left is going to come in with their disinformation campaigns and fill it for us, or force their state legislators to shove down CRT and gender dynamics.”

He continued, “We partnered with this company in Texas, Brave Books, and we said, ‘Why don’t we offer parents and adults and children a way to have material that’s based in history and fact and that’s not political in nature?’, and so that’s what we did. We set out on that mission, and it was a success.”

“There was such a vacuum in that space for real-time literature and education and materials and films that it wasn’t just going to grow,” Patel concluded. “You have to go out and do it, and Breitbart’s been doing it with their wonderful movie.”

Patel said any Department of Justice investigation of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings would be compromised by a conflict of interest given his father’s control of the executive branch of government as president.

He said, “The very purpose of a special counsel is to create one when there’s a total conflict of interest at the hierarchy of the Department of Justice, and if you can’t have one in the Hunter Biden case, then do away with special counsels entirely.

“Literally, you have the current president’s son being investigated by his appointed attorney general, deputy attorney general, and so on down the road, and how can there not be a conflict of interest in that very notion?” he asked.

The purpose of a special counsel, Patel highlighted, is to oversee investigations with detachment from officials who are conflicted in relation to the targets of investigation.

He stated, “If a special counsel’s appointed — one who doesn’t report to that chain of command and is given the authority to look into it — and then comes out at the end of the day and says, ‘Hey, we didn’t find any crimes,’ then that’s the purpose of the special counsel.”

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. The film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and The Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society. The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch the trailer: