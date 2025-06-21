Exclusive — Senate Majority Leader John Thune: Big, Beautiful Bill Is ‘Fulfillment of the President’s Agenda’

The big, beautiful bill is the “fulfillment of the President’s agenda,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, explaining that the July 4 goal is still very much in play for the Senate.

When asked to make a case for the bill, Thune said it is, essentially, what the American people voted for in November.

“This is the fulfillment of the President’s agenda. This is what he ran on. This is what the people voted for, and that’s securing our border — making a generational investment there and providing infrastructure for the full term of the President’s term in office to make sure that he has all the resources he needs to keep that job, keep doing what he’s doing, which has been a remarkable, unbelievable turnaround from where we were during the open border Biden years,” Thune began.

Further, Trump campaigned on extending tax relief and modernizing the military, which this bill, he said, accomplishes.

“Preventing a $4 trillion tax increase at the end of the year, and extending tax relief to middle income and working Americans, and no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, reducing taxes on Social Security. Those are all things he campaigned on. And then, of course, obviously, you know, spending reduction, and this will have the largest spending reduction in history, which will get us on a more sustainable fiscal path, which we have to do,” he said, explaining that the country can no longer continue on its current path in terms of spending.

Thune also said the bill addresses energy dominance, which “helps lower inflation.”

“[For] most Americans, energy is a big part of their daily consumption, and then you also think about the incredible demand we’re going to have in the future for affordable energy and reliable energy,” Thune said, stating they will accomplish that objective as well.

Thune also confirmed the Senate is on track to get this done by the July 4th deadline, which President Donald Trump originally floated.

“We are, and that always, as you know, has been the objective. We set it out there, I believe it was achievable,” he said, noting that the Senate faces a more complicated process to get it done than the House.

“We’ve got laws and restrictions and, you know, procedures that we have to operate under that are different than the House, so some of that takes a little bit longer. But as we head into this next week, I’m fully confident we’re going to be ready to roll,” he said, emphasizing, “We’ve got to deliver.”

Thune added that if one does not put deadlines out there in the world of Washington, “nothing gets done.”

“This stuff can drag on and on endlessly. If we want to get the one big, beautiful bill done, the Senate is going to have to act, and we’re going to hopefully act in a way that will enable the House when we send it back over there to them — because they have to pass the same bill that we do,” he said, expressing hope that his colleagues in the lower chamber will be easily be able to pick it up, pass it, and send it to Trump’s desk.

“That’s our schedule. We’re on it. We’re adhering to it, and we think it’s important that we get this on the President’s desk as soon as possible,” the Senate majority leader added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.