Exclusive — Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons: Expect More Workplace Raids Holding Business Owners Accountable

Americans can expect to see more workplace raids, but American business owners will be held accountable too, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Todd Lyons said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Are there going to be more, like, raids on chicken factories and stuff like that? Have there been a lot?” host Mike Slater asked Lyons.

“Yeah. I would definitely say you’re going to see that,” Lyons began, explaining that being illegal and using fake Social Security numbers and engaging in fraud is not a “victimless crime.”

“There are some actual consequences that can come about on this. But one of the big things, you know, when it comes to a lot of these worksite enforcements — we’re going after the American companies as well,” Lyons explained.

“I hate to say it, but you do have a lot of these companies that are based here in the U.S. that are making an extra buck, are trying to cut corners by, you know, hiring illegal aliens at a lower cost, right?” he said.

Lyons said they are going after those companies too, using the recent California marijuana grow operation as an example. Illegals arrested as part of that operation included those convicted of rape, child molestation, kidnapping, and more.

“We went there with a criminal search warrant, and we found evidence of child forced labor, potential human trafficking, and we’re going to go after those corporations because American business owners that do that same thing, that exploit child labor, that bring people over, that have been trafficked” are also at fault.

“And we need to hold those American business owners accountable as well,” he added.

