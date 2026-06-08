Exclusive – Hans Von Spakovsky: If Spencer Pratt Can Convince Judge of Possible Voter Fraud, They Have a Case

If Spencer Pratt can convince a judge that they have enough evidence of possible voter fraud, they have a case, Hans Von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow at Advancing American Freedom, explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Karen Bass and Nithya Raman emerged as the projected winners in the primary for the Los Angeles mayoral race, and Spencer Pratt fell to third place. However, the circumstances are turning heads.

“Got the numbers here,” host Mike Slater said, reading off the results of mail-in ballots before Election Day.

“Bass had 38, Pratt 27, and Raman 20. After election day … Raman 37 percent — so the woman in third got first, she got more than than the first place person, Bass — and then Bass is 34 and then Pratt only 19,” Slater said, asking, “How is it possible that Raman, the third place woman before Election Day, is getting the most votes after Election Day?”

Von Spakovsky said he has investigated many proven voter fraud cases and explained that the proportion of the vote changing so drastically is a key sign of problems.

“One of the key signs in prior elections that I’ve seen, for example, is, you know, if a particular candidate gets 20 percent of the vote on Election Day from people voting in person, but suddenly is getting 60, 70 percent of the absentee ballot, you know that there’s some kind of fraud going on, because the electorate — there’s no huge difference in the electorate between people who, for example, vote in person and vote absentee, whether it’s before the election or in California for the seven days that they count absentee ballots after the election,” he explained.

However, he continued, Pratt is in a very difficult position to prove this, as it is both time-consuming and expensive.

“Spencer Pratt is in a very difficult position because contesting an election, as we’ve seen, is very difficult and very expensive. In this race, for example, they would need to get the records of the people who have voted, whose ballot was counted, and then send out investigators to, like, visit where they supposedly live and try to find them,” von Spakovsky explained.

“Is there really a person like this at this address? Did they really submit this ballot? That is painstaking, extensive work, and it’s very difficult to do in a big election,” he said, explaining that it all comes down to whether Pratt finds enough examples to convince a judge of possible malfeasance.

“If they can find enough voters like that — people who obviously did not complete and send out the ballot attributed to them to raise doubts about the outcome of the election — if they can convince a judge of that, well, then yeah, they’ve got a case, but that all boils down to how big or how small is that margin of victory, and again it takes money, and it takes a horde of investigators to be able to do that” he added.

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