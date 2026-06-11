There are a number of things Republicans must do to ensure states continue to elect Republican governors, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R), leader of Republican Governors Association, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Gianforte explained that GOP governors have the slight edge in the country, as there are 26 GOP governors, and there are several races coming up with an opportunity for key states to flip red.

“We ought to pick up Kansas. That should be a red state. Arizona ought to be a red state. So, again, a lot of work. A lot of heavy lifting,” he said.

When asked what must be done to ensure states stay red or flip to red, he used his experience in Montana as an example, describing how he took on the mess in the state and turned it around by embracing conservatism.

“We saw it in Montana. I was the first Republican governor in 16 years, and it was like, ‘Clean up on aisle three, four, and five.’ We went to work,” he said, describing it as a “dogfight to get elected.”

“But when I ran for reelection in 2024, I won by 21 points,” he said, attributing this to the fact that they finally got Montana “on the right course,” cutting taxes, regulations, and more.

“We’ve… streamlined 35 percent of all of our regulations. We paid off all our state debt. Montana is completely debt free… We have record low unemployment. Our wages have been growing. In fact, we’re one of only two states where wage growth during the Biden years exceeded inflation,” he said. “So there couldn’t be a starker difference between blue states and red states.”

“Republican states have low unemployment, safer communities, or growing wages. Blue states, you know, there’s our failing families,” he said, pointing to fraud, waste, and abuse frequently found in Democrat-run states.

“People are voting with their feet. Just last week, we announced a large aerospace manufacturer from Washington State, their next investment is going to be in Montana. They’re making an $830 million investment, over 1,000 jobs… We just saw in Washington State, there’s a lot of low-hanging fruit there. We saw the Starbucks CEO just moved to Florida. The Zillow CEO moved to Nevada,” he said, adding, “So when people see conservative leadership and they get to keep the fruits of their labor, they kind of like it.”

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