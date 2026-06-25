The biggest threat to the validity of an election is “when you don’t vote in person,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) – a cosponsor of the SAVE America Act – said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“I think the biggest threat, really, to the validity of the election is when you don’t vote in person,” Paul said. “When you vote in person, you can show an ID. People identify them. It’s kind of hard to have 500 extra votes if only 500 people showed up, that kind of thing.”

That security is totally absent when individuals are voting by mail, he emphasized.

“When it’s done by mail, you have no idea if these people are living, if they’re real, who filled out the ballot, who signed the ballot. You know, there’s a lot of problems. There’s also the question of whether they really desired to vote or had the energy to vote if someone went to their house 12 times and then finally filled it out for them and held their hand while it got signed or signed it themselves as they harvested the ballots,” the senator said, explaining that he is “probably more concerned about the honesty and integrity of elections by mail-in balloting.”

“And I think one of the things that got lost — and I’m for the Save Act. I’m a co-sponsor of it. I’ll vote for it. I’ve continued to vote for it, but you know how the Democrats took about $60 million, they went into Virginia, they changed the Constitution just to gerrymander things. We should go in with a similar amount into Arizona and change the law there – just in Arizona, if we could, from unsolicited ballots to only solicited ballots,” Paul said.

The Kentucky senator said he would like to get rid of mail-in ballots altogether, but he said many people in the West like them.

“But I think we might be able to win a ballot initiative that says you only get one if you apply for it, and then have more security as far as what kind of ID you have to present to actually get one through the mail, and I think that would actually add more to integrity in a battleground state and probably have more impact than than just about anything that’s been discussed,” Paul said, noting, again, that many Republicans in the West “love” mail-in ballots.

“When I talk to people in the West, though, they always respond — this is coming from Republicans — they say our people love mail-in ballots. I don’t like them at all,” the senator said, noting that he helped lead the effort in his state to pass election reform, resulting in “virtually no mail-in ballots.”

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