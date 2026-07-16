If voter ID serves as an “existential threat” to Democrats winning elections, that tells you something, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Someone just told me this morning, one of our staff said that, Senator Slotkin made some statement, like if the Save Act passes, Democrats will be built up for them to never win elections,” Jordan said. “That sort of makes the point, doesn’t it?”

“If photo ID is an existential threat to Democrats having power, I mean, that sort of tells you something about the state of our elections, as spoken by a Democrat,” he said.

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Jordan said he hopes the Save Act can pass in the House, but he said it “seems to me short of the Senate getting rid of the filibuster, and it looks like they don’t even have the votes to do that.”

“I just don’t know how you get the votes to pass it. I just don’t,” he said, speaking of the upcoming midterm elections and pointing out that it comes down to two sentences: “They’re crazy. We’re not.”

“And you can just go issue by issue. And you know, one of the issues that’s crazy is, oh no, no, you can’t have photo ID to show that you know when you go to vote. That that makes no sense. Every other position they take … is you know crazy,” he said, using defunding the police, defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement, defending open borders, wanting men in women’s sports, and pleading for sanctuary jurisdictions as just a few examples.

Jordan continued, “You could just keep going. Every position makes no sense, so I do think that’s going to be a key element in this campaign, and we have to set up the contrast because elections are about choice.”

“You want the crazy policy party, or do you want the common sense party?” he asked. “And that I think is how we need to frame it.”

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