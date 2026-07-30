There is a “direct line” from Anthony Fauci’s shutdown of schools during the coronavirus pandemic to inner city violence, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Speaking to host Mike Slater the day after Fauci’s appearance before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs – which featured Fauci pleading the Fifth over 100 times – Moreno said, “I believe that a lot of the inner city violence that we see today in a lot of our major cities has a direct line to what this guy did closing schools.”

He pointed to studies showing the importance of ninth grade, in particular.

WATCH — “You Can’t Even Look at Them” Fauci Refuses to Acknowledge People Affected by His Policies:

“The problem was we had for two years, basically, in some systems like that – for example, in Cleveland, you had kids that left eighth grade were shut down and then didn’t come back till 10th grade. They missed the most important transitional year, so they’re just way behind. So these kids don’t feel like they have a future. They were shut inside of sometimes not great family situations,” Moreno explained.

“A lot of these kids, this is the only meal they had was what they had at school. They felt isolation, and now you see this lashing out of youth violence. This youth violence epidemic is absolutely the result of this,” he said, pointing out that Fauci lied about having nothing to do with the nation shutting down schools, as he bragged about influencing local leaders to do so in his personal diary, which has since been released to the public.

WATCH — Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth Before Senate Panel Investigating COVID Response:

“And again, the guy lied. By the way, he said ‘I had nothing to do with shutting down schools.’ He bragged about the fact that he convinced these morons, like for example Governor Cuomo, to shut down schools. In my own state, by the way, my governor, I take no pleasure because he’s a Republican governor, but he shut down schools too,” he said, noting the horrific things that happened during this time, like a mom who was with her family and tased and dragged out of a high school football game because she would not wear a mask outdoors. As Americans remember all too well, Fauci himself went without a mask outdoors despite telling Americans they had to do it.

“I mean, this got this got dystopian,” Moreno said. “I mean, this was so bad.”

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