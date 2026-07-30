Anthony Fauci is a “very, very sick man” who used the coronavirus to treat Americans like “lab rats,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily following the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief pleading the Fifth over 100 times before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

When asked if there was any point where Fauci may have been genuinely trying to do his best during the pandemic, Moreno — who questioned Fauci during the hearing on Wednesday — said that timeline ran out after the first month.

“I think the first month of the pandemic — that was probably something you could say because you just didn’t know, right? Like all of us didn’t know. You remember that, you know, February, March, April time frame. Everything was surreal. It was happening so fast. It was unprecedented,” Moreno said.

“Things we were being asked to do, but then it took a very dark turn. It became an experiment for this megalomaniac to treat the American public like lab rats,” Moreno said. “He was talking about rules that just intuitively made no sense.”

Moreno mentioned that six foot social distancing rule as an example, which was not backed up by any “science” — a guideline Fauci completely made up.

“You have to wear a mask. If you’re on the airplane, you can take it off while you’re eating. You have to put it back on, and just continue to do more and more harm. Now that was intuitively what a lot of — I say most Americans felt, but then we read the diaries,” the senator said, pointing to Fauci’s pattern of recording coronavirus deaths and immediately proceeding to talk about his own rise to fame.

“These are the diaries of a very, very sick man. This guy would write down how many people died that day, and then right afterwards would put entries like, ‘Got to meet Kim Kardashian today.’ ‘People say I’m the sexiest man alive.’ ‘I’m the most powerful person on the planet,'” Moreno said, adding, “This is a sick, sick, depraved human being.”

Further, Moreno revealed that lawmakers got their hands on the diary because Fauci stored it on a government server.

“So the guy actually wrote the diary entries in the government computer systems. So thanks to RFK, he went in and and Tulsi Gabbard did a deep dive of all the systems, and they found the entire diary,” Moreno revealed. “He had put it on a government server.”

“And remember the other parts that my colleague Josh Hawley [R-MO] pointed out. This guy would have federal employees go out and solicit awards for him to receive cash awards, would nominate him for prizes. And by the way, let me ask you a question: When you’re busy all day managing this incredible pandemic, when do you have time to go home and say, ‘Dear diary, today…’ I mean, this is so crazy what this guy did,” Moreno pointed out.

“But thanks to RFK, Tulsi Gabbard, and the entire intelligence operation to be able to uncover this, and obviously to Rand Paul for putting it out to the public to see. I mean, it just confirms what so many of us thought. I mean, we knew this guy was absolutely awful,” he added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs weekdays on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.