Anthony Fauci only cared about his ego during the coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“You look at his diary versus what he said publicly. All he cared about was his ego, meeting celebrities. That’s all he cared about. Nice picture on the cover of In Style magazine. That’s what he cared about. He didn’t care about your safety or anything. So he completely lied to us,” Scott said following Fauci’s appearance before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday.

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Scott pointed out that Fauci – who pleaded the Fifth over 100 times during the testimony – simply needs to apologize to the American people for what he has done.

“I don’t know why he did, you know, did what he did yesterday. He could have come clean and said, ‘Look, I made mistakes. We all make mistakes.’ People would understand that. But no, he went, and he didn’t want to give us any information. And then his lawyer, you know, tried to be the one to testify. … He was not called to testify. So, what a jerk,” Scott observed, referencing the moment Chairman Rand Paul (R-KY) had security remove one of Fauci’s lawyers from the room.

“I don’t think Fauci was protecting his friends. I think he was protecting himself,” Scott continued, concluding that Fauci was worried about being caught in a lie “because he’s a liar.”

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“I mean, you just look at his diary, what he said there, and what he said publicly. He’s a complete liar, and he was afraid of being caught. … I don’t think he cares at all about anybody else,” Scott said, later adding, “The problem is he lied.”

Someone who is serious about addressing a public health crisis is not worried about appearances for In Style magazine, he pointed out.

“If you’re busting your butt every day, you don’t do a diary and say, ‘Oh, I believe this, but then you say something publicly there.’ … If you’re working your butt off, you’re not getting all your employees to try to help you go get awards where you get paid a bunch of money. … How can you feel sorry for Fauci when you know he completely made stuff up and lied, and he acknowledges it in his diary basically because what he said in his diary is different,” Scott said, adding that Fauci is a hypocrite, because he did not even follow his own advice.

“He said, ‘Oh, no small gatherings.’ Oh, but it’s okay if I go have dinner with Jake Tapper,” Scott said.

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