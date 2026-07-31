Exclusive — Rick Scott: Anthony Fauci ‘Killed’ with His Lies About Vaccine

Anthony Fauci killed people with his lies about the vaccine, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily following the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief pleading the Fifth over 100 times before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Host Mike Slater asked Scott, who serves on the committee and questioned Fauci, about TMZ founder Harvey Levin describing Fauci’s appearance before the committee as “heartbreaking.”

“Watching Anthony Fauci before a congressional committee take the Fifth Amendment is just one of the most heartbreaking things I have seen in government,” Levin said.

“I don’t know how it’d be heartbreaking,” Scott remarked. “I said to him, ‘Let me just tell you how they impact me.’ I mean, I’ve got daughters with kids, right? They had no earthly idea what they were supposed to do because you kept changing everything, right? And then I have some, you know, some pregnant women that work in my office, and they — every time they go to the doctor, they’re told something different.”

“Take the vaccine, don’t take the vaccine, do this, do that, because you know, found he just made all this stuff up,” he said, adding, “There was no science. There was just cover-up of his opinion.”

“Yeah, the vaccine was literally heartbreaking to many people. People have called in earlier today…,” Slater noted.

“Oh, my grand[father]. He took the vaccine. You’ll — never COVID. No – he killed you,” Scott said. “I mean, you go look at what Ron Johnson proved. How many people died within two days of taking the vaccine?”

Scott concluded that Fauci is the one responsible for kicking off so much vaccine hesitancy.

“Everybody says, ‘Oh, you know, Robert Kennedy, Bobby doesn’t — you know, he’s done it.’ No. Fauci did it because we know he was lying to us,” Scott added.

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