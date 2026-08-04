The left is incapable of owning abortion and the results of it despite championing it, Shawn Carney, President of 40 Days For Life, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the gruesome reality of aborted babies being used for coronavirus research.

Host Mike Slater played a clip of Sen. Joni Erst (R-IA) laying out the grueling reality of what happened during the coronavirus as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) used aborted babies for research.

“Researchers also used aborted baby body parts in mice research, and taxpayers paid for them to do that. NIH-funded coronavirus researcher Dr. Ralph Baric and his colleagues at UNC put parts of livers, thymuses, and chunks of human fetal lung that they got from aborted, almost five-month-old human babies. They put those parts in their research mice,” Ernst said during Fauci’s hearing before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs last week.

“They disgustingly named them BLTL mice and wrote they had created a quote sandwich of aborted body parts in the mice. Get it, folks? BLT. A BLT sandwich. Your RML lab employees in Montana also ordered and used aborted baby body parts in their taxpayer-funded research, and emails show how they plan to use those mice for post-COVID work,” she continued.

“NIH funded putting aborted babies’ fingers and scalps off the heads of aborted babies and putting them into the backs of research mice. The scalps later grew fine baby hair in the mice. They even included those disgusting photos in their research paper that you funded. Not all of those were research on coronaviruses, but some were. Thankfully, the current NIH director has said no more of this,” she said.

“Trump banned aborted medical research using aborted babies. Dr. Fauci, yes or no? Do you think that human aborted parts should be put into mice for coronavirus research?” Ernst asked, as Fauci refused to answer.

“It is so much wrong,” Carney said, noting that President Trump banned the use of aborted babies in medical research earlier this year.

“So the HHS did that. … I was at their press conference, and not only did they cite how immoral it is, obviously, but they also cited that it’s not even needed with the medical advancement that that we have today. So Trump, you know, banned this sort of behind the scenes, but it was definitely going on, you know, in this context. And God bless Joni for you know holding Fauci’s feet to the fire,” he said, observing that the left is absolutely incapable of embracing the reality of what they support.

“This is the problem with the left. Why doesn’t he just say, “Look, abortion kills a baby, and yeah, we use the the body parts for research, for the common good. You know, why don’t think just own it?” he asked. “The left will never just own abortion, and you know they clearly didn’t in this case, and it’s hard to watch.”

When asked for the justification for this barbaric practice, Carney said they cite “vaccine use.”

“…which is where we got the flu shot from an aborted baby in the late 1930s,” he said. “It’s that it has cells that only we have, and they can be used and harvested to advance either a vaccine or some kind of medication. But back then, it was – the baby was already aborted. It wasn’t aborted for this purpose. That’s sort of like an end of the weeds, you know, argument. But yeah, that’s what it was used for. And now we don’t need those, you know, sort of human cells in certain vaccines.”

“I remember this,” host Mike Slater remarked. “There was there was a baby who was already aborted, and then they used – there was like a stem cell line or something. That’s not the right term. Yeah, there was like a line of cells that they continued to use for many decades, right? From the same aborted baby.”

Carney responded, “Correct, and that was the term aborted baby stem cells, and they sort of obviously got rid of that term over time because it had a stigma, but that’s exactly what it was. It was stem cells from the aborted baby.”

Further, Carney noted that the research Ernst was referring to involved a recently aborted five-month old baby.

“It was a late-term abortion with a five-month-old baby, and of course, it’s hard to hear her describe it, but it’s the reality where they’re using the scalps and they’re using you know different parts of the baby and sort of bragging about it and nicknaming it a BLT. That was the case during COVID, and so it’s totally different than than, you know, the vaccine you know 80 years ago,” he added.

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