Anthony Fauci had a self-interest in telling the American people lies to hide his involvement in dangerous gain of function research, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily days after holding the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief in contempt of Congress.

Paul addressed Fauci and his defender’s claims that he has a personal vendetta against Fauci and is simply obsessed with embarrassing him. Quite the contrary, Paul said, noting he is only committed to the truth. In fact, Paul said he did not really have an opinion on Fauci in the beginning.

“I think people want to make everything personal, but when I first had Anthony Fauci before my committee, I really didn’t know who he was, didn’t have an opinion one way or another,” Paul said, explaining that his opinion “evolved gradually” as he witnessed him advocating for school closures and mass cloth masking, which did not work. Fauci also argued against naturally acquired immunity, “as he argued that the virus, you know, came from nature and not from the lab.”

“It was it was a gradual thing,” Paul said. “And the first thing that struck me, and it was being reported wildly, was kids didn’t appear to be getting sick. They weren’t sure at first whether they were getting infected at all, but kids just weren’t in the hospital, and it turns out they were getting infected and just not getting sick.”

Federal health officials knew this early on, so children should have been allowed to go back to school, Paul said.

“There’s no reason why a kid that’s already been infected, now has immunity, should be out of school, and really that would have been most of the kids, and the other kids weren’t going to get sick, so they should have been allowed to go back to school,” Paul continued. “And then, really, you watch the kids, and if you want to test them fine before they visit grandma and grandpa, that’s great. But after they’ve been infected, they’re no longer a danger. And you know, all of these things could have been done differently in using common sense.”

It was more “nefarious” than just a lack of common sense, however, the Kentucky senator said. Rather, he believes Fauci had to tell the American people lies to cover up his involvement in the virus origins.

“I think it was more nefarious than just lacking common sense. I think Anthony Fauci had a self-interest in telling us lies because he was worried that he was responsible for funding the lab research that became the pandemic,” Paul said.

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