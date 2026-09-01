The Make America Great Again movement has helped Ohio “tremendously,” Republican congressional candidate Eric Conroy said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Conroy about the race in the 1st district in Ohio, running against Democrat Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH). He described it as a “very flippable seat that we need here.”

“I saw MSNBC – they found I saw two or three people that they claim were big, big Trump MAGA guys, and now they hate Trump. They hate him. They think he’s the worst, and they’re never voting for Republicans ever again because he’s betrayed the people. How do you think MAGA in these last two years has helped Ohio?” Slater asked.

“I think it’s helped tremendously right, and whether it’s the economic policies that we’re putting in place, whether it’s supporting our law enforcement, cracking down on immigration, these are all great things,” Conroy said.

“And you know, from my perspective, being an Air Force vet and a former CIA officer, I really think the foreign policy is nuanced and novel in a good way. You know, we still need to accomplish a lot of our foreign policy objectives and put America first, but we need to do it in a different way as well,” the Republican congressional hopeful explained.

“And nobody wants the 2003. Nobody wants troops on the ground or nation building. But what the president’s been able to do in Venezuela and Iran is thread a needle, right?” he said. “And that’s using air power, special operations, and intelligence to get specific concessions that we need. I think this is a very unique foreign policy approach that the administration has been pushing, and I really commend them for taking those issues on.”

Conroy ultimately said MAGA has been “helping southwest Ohio quite a bit, and that is through those common sense economic policies, especially,” mentioning the tax cuts, specifically.

“With the big beautiful bill last year, the stat I saw about 97 percent of filers got a tax cut last year, which is huge. And also, another stat that I saw is blue collar wages have increased year over year the most in 60 years. And for a midwest, southwest Ohio economy like ours, that’s huge,” he said.

“We have a lot of small businesses, we have a lot of manufacturing, and to be able to give those companies and families a break is really important. And to be able to put money back into the pockets of working class families has just been terrific here,” he continued, noting he has not heard Democrats offer any sort of viable, common sense solutions to these issues.

He added, “They’re too stuck on these fringe leftist issues, which really don’t affect people’s daily lives, so I’m very proud to be a Republican.”

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