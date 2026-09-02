Denver, Colorado, is an example of what Democrat policies will do to a city, Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO) in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Discussing the race, which has been categorized as a “toss up,” Evans showcased what Democrat policies have done to his state, running out businesses left and right.

“I border Denver proper, so you can stand in my district, take one step south, and you’re now officially in the city and county of Denver. … Again, business unfriendly state now because it’s the activists. It’s that second generation of Democrat activists who have never run a business that are running Colorado,” the Republican said.

“They have made us the sixth most heavily regulated state in the nation; it is more expensive in terms of regulatory burden to open a restaurant in Denver, Colorado, than it is in New York City. And Democrats, yeah, Democrats in Colorado specifically hate American energy. They hate oil and gas. A decade ago, 35 percent of the downtown Denver companies were oil and gas companies, energy companies. This year, it’s seven percent,” he revealed, noting that there is a 40 percent vacancy rate in downtown Denver – the highest in the nation.

“…You lose all of the foot traffic, which means all of your restaurant struggle, struggle, your retail stops struggle. We have this, you know, pedestrian walking strip in downtown Denver called, well, it used to be called 16th Street Mall. You want to talk about government waste? The city and county of Denver spent $100,000 to study rebranding the 16th Street Mall to 16th Street. Nobody walks on 16th Street now,” he continued, emphasizing that the study was to, indeed, consider changing the name.

He also pointed to the crime and drug problem running rampant in the state, offering a startling statistic.

“Colorado’s got two percent of the nation’s population and over ten percent of the country’s fentanyl, with a lot of that centered in in Denver,” the incumbent revealed.

“This is what Democrats will do to public safety,” he said. “This is what Democrats do to the economy.”

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