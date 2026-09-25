Exclusive — Jeanine Driscoll: New Yorkers Are Concerned Over Rise of Crime and Democratic Socialism

New Yorkers are concerned about the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and crime, Jeanine Driscoll, a Republican running for Congress in New York’s 4th Congressional District, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Driscoll’s district is a lean-Democrat seat, but she said residents are concerned about the rise of DSA and more.

“There’s more Democrats than Republicans in all of Nassau County and certainly in the town of Hempstead. Not that many more, but enough that it’s going to make a difference if everybody votes the party line. It’s lean Democrat because she’s in office, and before Anthony D’Esposito was elected in 2022. We had 25 years of a Democrat serving in the seat, so I think that’s why I’m very confident that I’m going to flip this seat,” she said, explaining that she is out in the field “every day.”

“Like I said, I’m already elected in most of the district, and there is definitely a feel that people are very worried about what’s happening in New York City. We see it every day. Where I actually reside, I live, I can walk three blocks, and I am within New York City. And I’m not afraid of New York City. I love it. I grew up in the city, but what I see happening with the DSA crime and everything else is very concerning, and it’s certainly concerning to the residents in New York,” Driscoll revealed.

Driscoll also said Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is not popular in Nassau, adding, “I’m not going to comment on the rest of the state, but certainly Nassau County — they’re not fans of Kathy Hochul. Bruce lives in my district,” she said, referring to Hochul’s GOP opponent, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

“You know, the Democrats changed the law. They now have the municipal elections in the even years. So there were about 20 people on the ballot this year, and I think they did that to undermine us and really weaken us, thinking they’re going to get rid of the Republicans. I think they’ve shot themselves in the foot. What they’ve done is they put the town supervisors on the ticket with the congressional candidates,” she said, noting, “The town supervisors have been winning, you know, consistently.”

In all, she said there are “all these other factors” in the midterm election.

“And again, we are very closely tuned in to what is happening in New York City every day with crime, with taxes, with large companies like Morgan Stanley making announcements that they’re going to leave, and who’s going to be held, you know, paying the taxes? We are,” Driscoll said, adding that this is why the people cannot continue to vote for Democrats.

“Right now the landscape in all of Nassau is really Republican control. So it makes no sense to me that you would have Democrats occupying these congressional seats,” she added.

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