Some sheriffs have sued their own states for jeopardizing safety by ignoring immigration laws, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Jordan spoke about the angel families who have testified before his committee, discussing the dangers of sanctuary jurisdictions that Democrats love and embrace.

“We do know of all the angel families in sanctuary jurisdictions where some illegal migrant who has been charged with another crime is let out and then goes and does something terrible. We’ve had angel family after angel family come and testify in front of our committee. We were — every week, we were in session, we were doing a hearing on this because I believe this is such a stupid policy,” Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said, putting this in greater perspective.

“And again, remember, 18 big blue cities, 11 big blue states, three counties like Fairfax County, Arlington County, right there next to D.C. and the District of Columbia, all sanctuary jurisdictions. That’s almost a third of the nation,” he said. “The population lives in those areas… it’s just dumb. Why would you jeopardize — that’s why we have sheriffs, county sheriffs, suing their state. If they’re in a sanctuary — we had a sheriff from Maryland who’s suing the state of Maryland, saying, ‘This is not good,'” he said, paraphrasing the position of the sheriff. “‘I was elected to protect the people in my county. This jeopardizes their safety.'”

Jordan said there is a sheriff in New York who did the same thing and said Republicans need to zone in on this ahead of the midterms.

He continued, “We’ve had two of them testify suing their state, and I asked them, I just asked them the basic question. I go, ‘Why suing your state? That’s a big step. You’re a county sheriff. You’re suing your own darn state.’ And…they go, ‘Because it jeopardizes the safety of our people.'”

“They’re elected as the top law enforcement agent in their county, and they see how dumb, just dumb this is. That’s why they’re doing it,” he added.

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