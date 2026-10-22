Incumbent Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) is pushing the “woke left trans agenda,” Republican Eric Flores, challenging Gonzalez in the tossup district Texas District 34, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Prior to redistricting efforts, the district was a +7 Democrat, but it is now viewed as a +3 Republican, making up this a new tossup status. When asked about the incumbent, Flores did not mince words.

“Well, you know, he’s been there 10 years, and he’s been, you know, quite a bit of work. I don’t know anybody that can keep a job for, you know — [he] missed over 220 days of work. He’s been completely ineffective. Ten years, passed one piece of legislation just to rename a post office,” Flores said, adding that the Democrat is “pushing the woke left trans agenda” while calling Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “patriots.”

“When it comes to protecting women’s spaces, you can’t do that. Can’t even show up to work to do that. I mean, he is just pro-choice. I mean, I could go on and on. You know, voted to allow taxpayer-funded sex changes for minors,” Flores noted, highlighting his opponent’s radical positions.

Flores also said Gonzalez “calls himself the right kind of Democrat.”

“I mean, because he knows his party is so just terrible. I mean, they became a party of communists and socialists. So you know, in a nutshell, that’s who he is, and he’s just run a political charade, just getting rich… He’s in Congress. He’s got to get the hell out of Washington,” the Republican continued before delving more into Gonzalez’s extreme positions on the transgender issue.

“He’s on that equality contest, and I’m pretty sure there’s ten letters that follow after that. You know, that also has grown substantially, but that’s who he is. But you know he votes votes the far-left woke agenda,” he said, reminding listeners that the far-left agenda does not align with the values of south Texas of faith, family, and freedom. Because of that reality, Gonzalez,” Flores said, is trying to cast himself as a moderate, but it is nothing more than a “political charade.”

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