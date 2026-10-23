Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) envisions himself “running for president,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), up for reelection in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Perry spoke about the races outside of his own – which currently has a lean Democrat status per Cook Political Report – pointing to the governor’s race and what it means for the future.

“We got our governor’s race going on, and of course our governor, Josh Shapiro. I knew him since we served in the state legislature together. He’s always and only had one goal in mind. It was never to be governor or attorney general of Pennsylvania,” Perry said.

“He’s always just visioned envisioned himself running for president, and then that’s what he’s gearing up for,” he warned. “So, of course, he doesn’t want to have a even close showing here. … He’s pumping a pile of money into his own race, which he shouldn’t have. Hasn’t done anything, right? He hasn’t done anything as governor, but he’s plowing a bunch of money into his race to make sure that the numbers are pumped up so that he can make the case to run for president.”

“His main goal is to flip four congressional seats and take that to the Democrat Party and say, ‘This is why you should make me the nominee for president.’ And so we’ve got all that going on in the state as well,” Perry said.

Host Mike Slater noted that GOP wins in Pennsylvania “denies Shapiro any claim that he’s the guy who should be the next president.”

“Although he’s so unimpressive, it’s fine if he were to run. … I want demoralizing victories. I want all the Democrats totally demoralized to the point where they just like don’t even try,” Slater agreed.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.