Unfettered illegal immigration causes citizens to often clam up and stop investing in their communities to “fall apart and disintegrate,” Jace Yarborough, the GOP Candidate for Congress in Texas’s 32 Congressional District, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“I’ve got massive corridors that come up from the border, I-35 being one of the biggest ones. The point is that there are all kinds of monetary costs and burdens to public programs that we’re seeing more and more of because the work the Trump administration is doing,” he said, laying out what he is seeing in his district in terms of illegal immigration.

“I mean, for decades the Democrats have flooded our communities with these illegal foreign scammers, and we’re seeing millions, billions of dollars in fraud they’re committing, which have, again, like the monetary value can apply to them,” Yarborough said before speaking about an aspect of illegal immigration that “doesn’t really get talked about much.”

“… which is when people in a local community see those around them taking from the community, taking from common spaces and common resources, they clam up, they stop investing in things that aren’t necessarily, you know, that are sort of common and public, and that’s when communities really fall apart and disintegrate,” the GOP hopeful said.

“What I’ve said all along is our communities are strong. Our civilization and country will be strong whenever ordinary citizens have high amounts of trust for the people that they interact with every day, and illegal immigration and fraud and all the things that we’re seeing obviously are terrible for our communities in many ways. But one of them in particular is that it causes us all to turn in, and we stop we stop doing the things that make our communities vibrant and rich and beautiful to live in,” he said.

Yarborough identified himself as someone who has benefited from basic public commodities in the community, as he came from a blue collar family.

“We had to rely on things like local public schools, our local police force, local libraries, sidewalks, right? But all of these things are being completely overrun by people who are here to simply take, take, take, because they don’t have a mindset that was formed by our American culture,” he said.

“We’re the most generous, dynamic, powerful country in the history of the world. These people that we’re shipping in here, that our government has shipped in here, they don’t share those values. They don’t share that perspective. They’re here to take, take, take, and that has really detrimental effects on communities, especially for people in homes like the one I grew up in,” he added, providing some examples, like something as simple as a local park.

“I remember when I was growing up, there there was a gentleman who he sort of took pride in in taking care of a portion of our local park. He mowed and kind of like kept it up, and it was it was a great place to go and just kind of play and hang out. Right now, he didn’t get paid to do that. He wasn’t on the city’s payroll. And I grew up in little bitty towns where these sort of spontaneous organic relationships would pop up and grow, and kids all over the town benefited from the work this gentleman did, and that’s why he loved it, right,” he said.

Between unnecessary regulations and abuse by “third worlders who came to sort of deal their dope and do their crack there or whatever they’re doing” in these parks, this same man would likely opt not to take care of the local park anymore.

“It is simply the case that if you do not have the resources to buffer yourself from common spaces today, then your kind of everyday life is much more, much more difficult,” he added, noting that “civilizations are created by a group of people who love the same things, are drawn to those things together, and therefore get closer together because of it, and are bound up because of it.”

That is missing in the current dynamic promoted by the radical left.

“When we remove those common loves, not only from our own citizens, but certainly we don’t give them to people that immigrate to this country, then things start to fall apart, because we’re not all drawn to the same things. We’re not all ready to give of ourselves to things that we don’t control, like a common community space,” he added.

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