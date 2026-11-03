Establishment pollsters “try to discourage” Republicans so that they will not vote, John McLaughlin, CEO & Partner at McLaughlin & Associates, said during an Election Day appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked McLaughlin about the claims from the New York Times that it is difficult to get hold of Republicans in their surveys. However, McLaughlin said they simply “don’t try.”

“I mean, when you look at the New York Times polls that just came out, I mean, you know, you got to – I’ve got all the scars from this, from the past elections. Remember the Hillary lock, and remember the 2024 old polls that Kamala Harris was going to be president?” he asked. “I mean, they don’t want to show that. These polls are used to suppress our vote.”

“They try to discourage us so that we don’t vote,” he explained. “When you look at specifically the New York Times, they did a drive-by random attack on Republicans when they came out with a bunch of polls saying we’re all losing in these key Senate states. So, in Alaska, where Trump got 55 percent of the vote, when you go through the internals of the likely voter model on Alaska, there’s only 42 percent voters who recall voting for President Trump.”

“And in Iowa, where we got 56 percent of the vote last time, they only have 48 percent recalling that they voted for Trump, and in Kansas, where we got 57 percent last time, it was 48 percent recall voting for Trump. Maine, 46 recalled voting for Trump. They only have 41 in their poll. Michigan, 50 percent voted for Trump last time, but they only recall 40 percent voting for Trump, and the other two states that they had, Ohio, 55 percent recall,” he explained.

“We got 55 percent for Trump two years ago, but they only had 47 percent saying that they recalled voting for Trump. And you got Texas, where 56 percent voted for Trump last time, only 46 percent recall voting for Trump. Instead, they got these other people, that 12 percent in the Texas poll did not vote, but they vote overwhelmingly for the Democrats,” he continued, explaining that these surveys asked respondents who they voted for in the 2024 presidential election.

“Who would not remember that?” Slater asked, as McLaughlin replied, “Exactly.”

He added that they “deliberately under poll Trump voters, and a midterm election is a turnout election.”

“So we had 155 million people across America vote two years ago. Seventy-seven million voted for Donald Trump. They are there. They haven’t gone anywhere, and some of them may not be thrilled with some of the Republicans because they didn’t pass the Save America Act. They didn’t, you know, pass a second tax cut to grow the economy further. Maybe they haven’t done enough on the border, et cetera. But they’re there,” he said. “Those Trump voters are there, and the media doesn’t get them in their polls.”

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