Air travel will double over the next ten years, aviation expert and former Northwest Airlines executive Jay Ratliff warned during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, days after the FAA issued a rare full ground stop.

Ratliff spoke about the current decades-old systems and the desperate need for an upgrade, warning that events like Friday – the full ground stop – will continue to happen unless Congress makes funds made available to upgrade the seriously outdated systems.

“Aviation is going to double over the course of the next 10 years,” he said, pointing out that the world demand for travel is only increasing.

“It’s on a curve. I mean, when you look at the small percentage of people around the world that that have flown, and the massive percentage that have never stepped on board an airplane from a population standpoint, and you see more and more countries that are looking to increase the amount of commercial flight activity they have,” he said, pointing to the natural progression of economies evolving and growing, which in turn, will result in more individuals traveling for both business and personal matters.

“As a result, you’ve got the need for aircraft like crazy. If you want to have a great career coming up, become a pilot. Become a mechanic. Anything involved in the aviation industry is going to be seeing some great movement over the next coming decades, and it’s a great time to be a part of it,” he said.

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However, Ratliff said his concern is that we will begin to see more countries, the United States included, increase the number of flights, putting strain on the already outdated system.

“What’s going to happen is you’re going to have a lot more of the this system that’s already overtaxed getting to the point where it’s going to break more and more,” he warned. “And you know, it’s when it does, you’re going to start seeing people point fingers about whoever’s in office.”

This, he predicted, will happen despite the fact it has been an issue for decades, with administration after administration failing to sufficiently address the issue.

“I’ve got people on social media feeds that are former congressmen and women that are just spouting off about all of the things that need to be done and whose fault it is. And I’m thinking, what did you do when your butt was up there? Nothing other than a lot of talking and posturing and making sure you get elected again,” he said.

“It the idea of putting the country first with regards to air travel is something that just doesn’t happen. It’s got to, because the aviation industry is an important, important component. We continue to have better aircraft and engines that are less elicit fewer emissions. They’re cleaner engines. We’re seeing a lot more things that are done to make aviation planet friendly for those that are interested in that,” he continued, adding that the country is not giving the aviation industry the tools to be “efficient within its management system.”

“And logistically, we’ve got issues now that continue to get worse. And most people didn’t know about the floppy disks. Most people didn’t know we still use ground-based radar. All of these things are prevalent and have been that way for decades,” he added.

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