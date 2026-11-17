Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Tuesday explained why Senate Republicans went home over the weekend, contending that it is due to the rules of the Senate, showcasing the “practicalities of a grossly dysfunctional” chamber.

When asked by Breitbart News Daily’s Mike Slater why senators went home over the weekend when they are supposed to be working, Johnson said it all comes down to the current Senate rules.

“We were nominating and confirming circuit court judges, which, according to Senate rules, you have to have I think 30 hours between quota votes and the vote. And had we just stayed, we just sat around twiddling our thumbs, let the 30 hours run, vote on Saturday, vote on Sunday, and have the same results,” he said, emphasizing that current rules say there must be 30 hours of debate before the final vote can be taken.

“And unless you have a unanimous consent agreement requires everybody to consent, the clock is going to run, and Democrats aren’t going to cooperate at all,” the senator said.

“So they’re not going to yield back 30 hours to just vote and get it over with. You’re going to have to run the clock. We have taken 60 hours. So we could have sat around over the weekend and twiddled our thumbs waiting for those 30 hours. Let Democrats get on the floor a couple hours during that 30 hours, or you could do an agreement [and] say, ‘Ok, let’s go home. We’ll confirm these judges next week,'” he said, agreeing that he knows it looks bad.

“I understand what what it looks like, but these are the practicalities of a grossly dysfunctional United States Senate, which is why I was the first publicly senator to agree with President Trump, we ought to end the 60 vote threshold, the filibuster rule, but we didn’t do it,” Johnson added.

He continued, “I understood the optics of after a devastating loss. You know, loss of that order of magnitude deserves change. So we shouldn’t be just coming back immediately and electing by acclamation our entire leadership team.”

Johnson said he was the one who said they should have a meeting first and hold a vote to delay the election.

“I lost that vote, 31 to 15, and then I’m the only guy that just walked out respectfully and tough out, saying, ‘Ok, I’m not going to participate in this shammy election,’ because that’s what it was. I mean, there was no time for anybody to consider running for a leadership position,” he pointed out.

“I mean, again, we were all shocked by the devastating loss to holding the election right away on Tuesday. I thought it was obnoxious. It is obnoxious. We shouldn’t have done it,” he added, noting that Democrats are not holding their leadership elections until December.

“It gave Chris Van Hollen time just to consider running against Chuck Schumer, even though Chuck Schumer, as leader, delivered a spectacular victory, so the Republicans should have done the same thing,” he added. “By the way, our rules state that our election for leadership should occur within a week of the start of the new Congress. That’d be in January.”

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