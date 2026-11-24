Jensen Huang, who was reinstated as Nvidia’s CEO, is a champion of open-weight AI models, Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily as he walked listeners through the “big war” in AI, what it all actually means, and why it is important.

Host and Breitbart News entertainment editor Jerome Hudson asked Hall to explain the difference between open weight and closed weight AI models and “the two sides of that, China and America, and then the people, the personalities behind these companies and how it all plays in.”

“What people have to understand is that the — first, let’s understand what open and closed is, okay? We’ve always heard open source in terms of code, but they really are not the same equivalent. Open weights in AI means the model is able to be built on. You can take it and customize it yourself,” Hall said.

Then he gave examples of closed models including Anthropic, Claude, and ChatGPT. “That means I have to pay. I have to rent the service, right? I have to rent their model. I cannot take their model and start to build on it independently,” he said.

Then Hall pointed to the scandal with Jensen Huang at Nvidia, who resigned after reports of extramarital affairs (including a reported affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset) but was later reinstated.

Huang, Hall explained, is a champion of open weights, and some believe that is a reason he was targeted.

“Two reasons why. Number one … he sells the AI GPUs that power AI and so the more people are building on their own the better it would be for Nvidia, but the other reason why is his Nemotron model is open weights as well, and so what he was trying to do is say, ‘Look, we should have more open now,'” Hall, author of Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, continued.

“Sam Altman and Dario Amodei — Sam Altman at OpenAI, Dario Amodei at Anthropic — very much publicly are saying, ‘Yeah, we support, you know open weight,’ but in reality, their business depends on you and me spending 20, 30, 100, or if you’re a corporate enterprise, you know, 100,000, in some cases, million dollars a month for renting their models, and so there’s this big war,” he said.

Conservatives, he said, will support open weight because “that will not allow the concentration of power.” The left, in contrast, wants a closed system they can control once they are in power.

“They can say, ‘OK, now what we’re going to do is we’re going to put a DEI requirement on AI.’ Just imagine this. Imagine that if an AI company, when you prompt and ask the AI, ‘Can a man be a woman, or a woman be a man, or whatever,’ does not give an appropriate DEI-compliant response. ‘Oh, sorry, you’re violating. That’s hate speech. We’re going to shut you down.’ OK? And Gavin Newsom and others are already talking about this, and so the conservative movement has to get ready for what’s coming,” Hall said, asserting the left is playing “5D chess.”

“Most of Silicon Valley, excepting for Peter Thiel and Elon Musk and some of the libertarian folks … are very much left, and so they’re ready. They’ve been prepared,” he said, pointing to his Code Red, explaining that in the book he walks through “how they’ve been talking for 10 years about how they’re going to use AI to implement universal basic income, otherwise known as socialism or wealth redistribution.”

“They have been talking about this for a long time, and what I started to realize was, man, they haven’t hidden it. It’s just that this is kind of this nerd ecosystem that most people have really not focused on until, you know, we got in 2022 the arrival of ChatGPT,” he said, making it clear that this is a huge battle between closed and open weight politically.

Some say, Hall continued, that Huang was targeted because he “was threatening the business model, and there is this huge tug of war battle, and the administration has been on the side of open weights, but there is now, I think, increasing pressure.”

“People are going to say, ‘Hey, look, what about if somebody took open weights and built a nuclear weapon, or not — a radiological weapon, or a chemical weapon, or a bio weapon?’ And that’s true. Those are real threats,” he said, making it clear that security concerns are “very real.”

Hall added, “At the same time, we have to balance how to do responsibly the release of models so that we are not crippling and giving away our power, our independence, our liberty, quite frankly. And that’s what’s making this so different than past policy debates.”

Hall wrote Code Red to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

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