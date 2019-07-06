Scientists Predict Another CA Earthquake in Coming Weeks

“A magnitude 7 usually has aftershocks that last for years,” she told reporters. “In California, we expect to have a magnitude 7 once every 10 to 20 years, and the last one was 20 years ago. Think of this as a return to what California is supposed to be doing.”

Residents in Ridgecrest, California are now in the process of recovering from the recent earthquakes and their aftershocks.

Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, said, “There are significant reports of structure fires, mostly as a result of gas leaks or gas line breaks throughout the city.”

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a tweet Friday reminding residents to be prepared for emergencies in the event of another earthquake.

“We know that 7.1 earthquake in Ridgecrest was a scary one! The LAPD & our city partners are here to help keep you safe — but we need you to be prepared. Take the time right now to make sure you have all the essentials to be prepared for the next one,” the police department wrote.

Reports state that Californians should not be worried about the “Big One” feared to happen on the San Andreas fault.