WATCH: Meteor Ignites Milwaukee Sky with ‘Huge Fireball’

Milwaukee County Transit System buses recorded footage of “one heck of a meteor” on Saturday evening.

“That was one heck of a meteor at 5:43pm tonight,” local Fox meteorologist Tom Wachs tweeted shortly after the celestial pyrotechnics ended. “Saw a huge fireball (also known as a bolide) looking NE from Bayside, WI (Milwaukee). Anyone else see it?”

Another day, another meteor caught on MCTS bus cameras! Check out the view looking north over Milwaukee around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday, November 23rd. https://t.co/EYMCE08Iw4 pic.twitter.com/ojtZblnN4q — RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) November 24, 2019

Along with the northbound buses — who only caught their shots by happenstance — University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Space Science and Engineering Center also got footage of the meteor as it soared over Lake Mendota.

So far, however, the buses seem to have a better record. Public transit previously spotted a meteor in May, as well as another earlier this month.