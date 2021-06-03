Appearing Thursday on the Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, Adm. Brett Giroir, former White House coronavirus testing czar, said there is “no data” to support Dr. Anthony Fauci’s claim of the coronavirus evolving from nature.

A transcript is as follows:

BILL HEMMER: You believe this was a lab leak. Why?

ADM. BRETT GIROIR: I really became convinced of that with the W.H.O. report in March which showed definitely that there was no environmental source, there was no intermediary host, there was really nothing linking the virus to the natural world. But on the other side, the evidence was becoming compelling. Look, there is a laboratory five miles of the origin that was doing dangerous research on bat coronaviruses. Sometimes, the simplest explanation is that. We do have labs leaks. They’ve happened multiple times. SARS has leaked out of a laboratory, even caused secondary deaths. We know that in 1979, anthrax leaked out of a Soviet laboratory and killed 60 people. Lab leaks are not uncommon and I really think data like people getting ill in November from the laboratory, if that proves true, that coincides with exactly when this virus in China. The evidence is there.

HEMMER: Why didn’t you say this a year ago?

ADM. GIROIR: I did say it a year ago. I was very clear that the only thing we knew was that there were no obvious finger prints of this virus being engineered. I always kept open, and was always public about, that it could have been a lab leak. That was in distinction from Dr. Fauci, who argued very convincingly that this was something that evolved in nature. There was no data that evolved in nature and there’s still no data.